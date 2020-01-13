A new piece of equipment is coming to the Washington landfill.
The Washington City Council approved a contract Monday night to purchase a 2020 John Deere 655K Crawler Loader from Erb Equipment Company Inc., Cuba.
The loader will replace the piece of equipment at the landfill.
The new loader will cost $189,536.41.
Street Superintendent Tony Bonastia said the loader is the “No. 1 piece of machinery at the landfill.” He said it runs when the landfill is open.
“The one at the landfill runs six days a week, 10 hours a day nonstep,” he said.
”We can’t afford not to have it,” he said. “We can’t afford to have it break down so we like to put our newest stuff out there.”
When the new loader arrives, the department will move some equipment around.
“We’re going to replace our oldest one at the street department — we’re going to trade it in,” he said. “The one at the landfill will go to the street department and the new one will go to the landfill.”
In addition to getting rid of the old loader, the city also will be trading in a dozer and grader, he said.
“Both of those don’t get used very often,” he said. “One wasn’t used in four months.”
The loader being traded in is a 1998 model. The dozer is a 1995 model and the grader is a 1982 model.
The purchase of the new loader was in next year’s budget, Bonastia said. The city had $160,00 in the budget for the loader.
The purchase ordinance also included a budget amendment to reflect the change.
The old track loader was CAT brand and not John Deere. Bonastia said he thinks the John Deere can do the job just as well — especially because of the price difference between the two models.
The city was quoted a price of $323,795 for a CAT loader.
Bonastia said the new John Deere loader also has a 5-year warranty and preventative maintenance plan.