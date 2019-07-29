There were 95 building permits issued by the city of Washington in June, including two commercial alterations downtown.
The estimated total construction cost for permits issued last month is $270,195.
A commercial alteration permit was issued to Unnerstall Construction for 516 W. Front St., Suite 100, the former location of the Blue Duck, and then Green Duck. The estimated construction cost is $3,000.
A second commercial alteration permit was issued to Rick Marquart for 114 Elm St. with the estimated construction cost of $18,000, according to the city’s building department.
Listed below is a breakdown of the types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated valuation for those projects:
Antenna, one, $1,000;
Deck, two, $28,000;
Electrical service, two, $1,200;
Fireworks, two; $7,500;
Commercial occupancy, seven;
Multifamily occupancy, 20;
Single-family occupancy, 40;
Two-family occupancy, four;
Preliminary plat, one;
Residential alteration, one, $4,695;
Single-family building, two, $171,000;
Rezoning, one;
Sign, three, $15,200;
Special use, one;
Street excavation, two, $3,500;
Swimming pool, one, $3,600; and
Sewer lateral/repair, three, $13,500.