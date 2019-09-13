There were 109 permits issued in August by the Washington Building Department with an estimated construction cost of nearly $1.5 million.
Those permits include several alterations for businesses and industries. There are three alteration permits for the addition of solar panels to buildings.
Following are the applicants, addresses and estimated construction costs of commercial and industrial alteration permits issued by the city’s building department:
• Unnerstall Construction Co., 622 Jefferson St., $37,500;
• Richard Speckhals, commercial, 6 E. Front St., $50,000;
• Hummingbird Club, Inc, commercial, 5 Penn St.; $50,000;
• Melissa Huntington, commercial, 823 E First St.; $15,500.
• Artisun Solar, commercial, 5 Southlink Drive, $ 43,560;
• Artisun Solar, industrial, 870 Vossbrink Drive, $100,000;
• Artisun Solar, Industrial, 1301 Stafford St.; $10,890.
The total estimated construction costs for permits issued in August is $1,489,753. The department collected $14,691.90 in permit fees during the month.
Listed below is a breakdown of the permits issued by the Washington Building Department and estimated construction costs for those projects:
Accessory building, two, $50,000;
Carnival, one;
Deck, three, $30,001;
Demolition, two, $7,501.
Electrical service, four, $16,000;
Fire sprinkler system, two, $14,400;
Mobile home setup, one, $4,500;
Commercial occupancy, five, $1,000;
Multifamily occupancy, 15;
Single-family occupancy, 35;
Two-family occupancy, 10;
Preliminary plat, two;
Residential addition, one, $25,000;
Residential alteration, six, $185,704;
Single-family building, three, $830,000;
Special use, two;
Street excavation, one, $797;
Subdivision development, one;
Swimming pool, one, $12,500;
Sewer lateral/repair, three, $12,400.; and
Variance, two.