The Washington City Council Tuesday approved an amended agreement with the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce for the salary of the economic and community development director.
The new agreement states the city pays 70 percent of the director’s salary and the Chamber pays 30 percent.
The city and Chamber have been negotiating the salary over the past year and the Chamber board has already approved the increase of its share.
Under an agreement that began in 1986, the city paid 50 percent of the salary of the economic and community development director, and the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce paid 25 percent. The remaining 25 percent was paid by the Washington Civic Industrial Corporation.
The civic industrial corporation stopped contributing several years ago due to a lack of funding sources. That’s when the city picked up the industrial organization’s portion of the salary.
Prior to the agreement approved this week, the city paid 75 percent of the salary of the position and the Chamber paid 25 percent.
For Sal Maniaci, the current economic and community development director, the Chamber is paying $14,000 of the approximate $56,000 and the city pays the remaining amount.
Under the proposed agreement, the Chamber would pay $17,000. The amount paid for the position is not changing.