The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce is updating its member records.
Businesses and organizations are asked to visit the Chamber’s Member Directory and search for their listing.
Each account should list the member’s website, Facebook page, the About Us section, hours of operation and categories.
Members also should review their logo, any images and their YouTube video link.
“This is also a great time to review the representatives listed for your company/organization,” said Amanda Griesheimer, Chamber marketing director.
“There is no limit to the number of representatives that can be listed,” she said. “All representatives receive our updated emails, but mailed correspondence will still be delivered only to the primary representative on the account.”
If a member cannot remember their username or password, they should contact Griesheimer at the Chamber.