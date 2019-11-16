To show their support for the family of Alec Ingram, who passed away last Thursday from osteosarcoma cancer, many Downtown Washington merchants and other local businesses will donate a portion of their sales Sunday to the family.
Alec, 14, was the son of Chris and Jen Ingram of Washington. He will be laid to rest Sunday. The funeral will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington. A special procession of sports cars also is planned.
Many of the businesses participating will be open open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The restaurant hours will vary.
Some of the businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds and others will have a donation jar.
Businesses that will donate a portion of their proceeds include:
Vintage Trader, I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too, Envy, Loyal Bella Co., Scudder & Co.;
Dairy Delight, Olivino Tasting Bar, Main Street Creamery, The Painted Home, Modern Vintage Boutique;
Bryan Haynes Gallery, Neighborhood Reads, Taco Bell and Pulque Restaurant.
Businesses that will have a donation jar include:
Phillips 66, Washington Animal Hospital, Beautiful Journey, Not Just Cut and Dried, Plush;
Marquart’s Landing, The Old Dutch Tavern, Josie’s Old & New, Addi’s, Washington Coffee Shop;
Joe’s Bakery, John G’s Tap Room, The Tilted Skillet, Downtown Washington Post Office and Cowan’s Restaurant.
This may not be a complete list of participating businesses. Some businesses in neighboring towns also are participating, including Pasta House and El Tapatio.
For the most up-to-date list, visit Alec Ingram’s Fight With Cancer Facebook page.