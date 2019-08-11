There were 94 permits issued by the Washington Building Department in July, including a permit for the construction of an assisted living facility estimated to cost $4,000,000.
The total estimated construction cost for all of the projects is $6,154,809.
Plans call for new construction at 1650 High St. for Oak Pointe Assisted Living.
In addition, there were two permits issued for commercial alterations: Mercy Hospital Pharmacy, 901 E. Fifth St., estimated construction cost of $425,000; and Claire’s Store in Walmart, 1701 A Roy Drive, $45,045.
There were two industrial alteration permits issued, including Clemco at 1 Cable Car Drive with construction estimated to cost $100,000; and Arconic, 1699 W. Main St., estimated to cost $35,000.
A permit also was used for the third building in a multifamily complex located at 6790 Highway 100. Building No. 3 is estimated to cost $925,000.
Listed below is a breakdown of the other types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated construction costs for those projects:
Accessory building, one, $4,000;
Blasting, two, $120,000;
Deck, one, $16,000;
Electrical service, two, $1,300;
Electrical service, temporary, one;
Fireworks, one, $5,000;
Historic design review, two;
Multifamily occupancy, 17;
Single-family occupancy, 41;
Two-family occupancy, nine;
Residential alteration, one, $1,000;
Single-family building, three, $420,000;
Sign, four, $4,100;
Street excavation, four, $53,364; and
Sewer lateral/repair, one.