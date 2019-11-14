The Washington Building Department issued 118 permits in October, up slightly from last year.
The total estimated construction cost for the permits issued last month is $10,693,392, which is more than $9 million more than October 2018.
In October 2018 there were 114 permits issued with an estimated construction cost of $1,389,931.
Much of the estimated construction costs last month are for two industrial alteration permits issued to Melton Machine & Control Company (MMCC), located at 901 Melton Drive.
The permits are for new buildings estimated to cost $3,900,000 and $4,600,000, for a total of $8,500,000, to build.
MMCC is building a 367,000-square-foot facility that will more than double the size of Melton’s current operations and will include a 74,000-square-foot corporate office, training and conference space.
The building department also issued a permit for commercial alteration for sinks and counter tops at 5 W. Second St. The estimated construction cost is $5,000.
Listed below is a breakdown of the other types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated construction costs, if applicable, for those projects:
Commercial fire inspections, three;
Electrical meter, five, $600;
Floodplain development, one;
Grading, one;
Fire alarm system, one, $660,000;
Accessory building, one;
Antenna, one, $25,000;
Deck, four, $20,000;
Demolition, one;
Miscellaneous, eight;
Commercial occupancy, three;
Multifamily occupancy, 21;
Single-family occupancy, 52;
Two-family occupancy, five;
Residential alteration, five, $79,850;
Multifamily building,one, $925,000; and
Single-family building, $477,942.