The Washington Building Department issued permits in March for three major industrial and commercial alteration projects.
A commercial alteration permit was issued for Big Lots, 1060 Washington Square, with an estimated construction cost of $200,000. The permit had previously been issued but had expired, building officials said.
A second commercial alteration permit was issued for Angelina’s Italian Market, 24 W. Second St., with estimated construction costs of $150,000.
An industrial alteration permit was issued in March to Sporlan Valve, 206 Lange Drive. The estimated construction cost for that project is $75,000.
There were a total of 103 building permits issued last month for total estimated construction costs of $648,485. The permit fees paid to the city was $5,565.70.
Listed below is a breakdown of the other types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated construction costs for those projects:
Accessory building, one, $26,000;
Blast, one, $20,000;
Electrical service, 16, $56,960;
Garage, one, $38,000;
Grading, one;
Commercial occupancy, three;
Multifamily occupancy, 12;
Single-family occupancy, 36;
Two-family occupancy, five;
Preliminary plat, three;
Residential alteration, four, $68,000;
Rezoning, three;
Sign, five, $10,100;
Street excavation, two, $240;
Subdivision development, one;
Sewer lateral/repair, three, $4,185; and
Variance, three.