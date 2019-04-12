The Washington Building Department issued permits in March for three major industrial and commercial alteration projects.

A commercial alteration permit was issued for Big Lots, 1060 Washington Square, with an estimated construction cost of $200,000. The permit had previously been issued but had expired, building officials said.

A second commercial alteration permit was issued for Angelina’s Italian Market, 24 W. Second St., with estimated construction costs of $150,000.

An industrial alteration permit was issued in March to Sporlan Valve, 206 Lange Drive. The estimated construction cost for that project is $75,000.

There were a total of 103 building permits issued last month for total estimated construction costs of $648,485. The permit fees paid to the city was $5,565.70.

Listed below is a breakdown of the other types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated construction costs for those projects:

Accessory building, one, $26,000;

Blast, one, $20,000;

Electrical service, 16, $56,960;

Garage, one, $38,000;

Grading, one;

Commercial occupancy, three;

Multifamily occupancy, 12;

Single-family occupancy, 36;

Two-family occupancy, five;

Preliminary plat, three;

Residential alteration, four, $68,000;

Rezoning, three;

Sign, five, $10,100;

Street excavation, two, $240;

Subdivision development, one;

Sewer lateral/repair, three, $4,185; and

Variance, three.