Joe Jasper, 19, hasn’t let his youth stop him from starting his own business.
The Leslie native started his own engraving company, Creations with Character, in January this year. And it has taken off.
Jasper said he already has serviced over 200 clients.
“It’s been an awesome endeavor,” he said. “It all started out slow, but once people start figuring out who you are and what you are about, it seems that the business tends to grow organically.”
His engraving method involves a highly precise laser.
“I actually started off doing some woodwork and then made enough money to buy a CNC machine,” Jasper said. “With that I made enough money to start engraving.”
The CNC machine uses a computer program and the laser engraves images, words or both onto whatever item that a client wants.
“It’s more of a router mounted on spindles and with the little bit of engineering that I have from St. Francis Borgia and my work at GH Tool & Mold,” Jasper said. “I had the programs that could run it.”
The recent St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate is self-motivated and self-taught. He bought the machine himself for about $12,000.
He said that he plans on using the money he makes from the business to pay for his college courses. Jasper is headed to East Central College for two years, then plans to move to Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.
He plans on pursuing a double major in mechanical engineering and engineering management. Although Jasper doesn’t know what he will end up doing after college, he plans to keep the business going.
As for what can be engraved, Jasper said the machine can almost work on everything. He said the process works on wood, powder coating, stainless steel, leather and glass.
“Basically anything under the sun, I can engrave on it,” he said.
His work can even be seen on his creative business cards made of a thin piece of wood veneer and engraved by his laser.
The logo for Creations with Character features the name of the company with a perfectly placed laser for the “t” in character.
“My girlfriend (Erin Lindberg) came up with the name because I was taking ideas from everyone,” Jasper said. “I sort of had the logo. Danielle Unnerstall from the Bank of Washington helped me out with it to make it more condensed. But it’s basically the logo I came up with.”
Jasper said he made smart purchases that led to a disposable income that allowed him to start the business.
“Starting with affordable equipment that can make small amounts of money and working my way to more expensive equipment that allows me to keep up with demands has allowed me to grow my business without becoming overwhelmingly in debt,” he said.
He also said area businesses have been more than willing to help him.
“In my personal experience, the businesses in and surrounding Washington are very willing to help new small businesses grow, especially ones operated by young people like me,” Jasper said. “From advice, to business, to recommendations, I feel that the people surrounding me want me to succeed.”
He also has donated engraved items to local organizations, such as Exceptional Equestrians.
Jasper said his parents, Mark and Mardie Jasper, have helped support him since he started the business.
As for products, Jasper said people can bring their own items in or choose from stock he has on his Facebook page, “Creations with Character.” Pricing for engraving is dependant on the item or items being engraved.
Jasper can be contacted at creationswithcharacter.19@gmail.com or 636-667-2010, in addition to his Facebook page.
“It’s not exactly easy to do it with limited startup capital, being 19,” Jasper said. “It helps, though, to be able to provide products that people want because then they tend to sell themselves. I have always been a perfectionist, and I’ve noticed that I take that into my work.”