The big white, pill-shaped tank that greets commuters between Washington and Warren County north of the new Highway 47 bridge and Missouri River is no longer a mystery to passing motorists.
Boland Energy, the company that owns the white propane tank, recently added its logo and company information to the sides of the tank. It also added “Welcome to Warren County” for commuters heading out of Washington and a “Welcome to Washington” message to commuters heading toward the city.
The tank was installed in 2018, but was left completely white. It wasn’t operational until January 2019. Now that the wording has been added, it should result in less questions.
Boland Energy is owned by Terry Boland and his sons, Nick and Ben. Cole, Nick’s son, is now part of the company and the third generation of the company’s namesake.
Some residents confused the tank for new construction associated with the Highway 47 bridge. Terry Boland said that people had been asking the installer of the tank what exactly the pill-shaped tank was going to be. They joked it would filter air to make the bridge raise and lower.
It really is just a propane tank, Boland said.
“The tank is the first thing you see entering Washington, and the last thing you see leaving for Warren County,” he said. “We just wanted something that would be a nice addition for the area, so we added the welcome lettering.”
Boland Energy started in 1955 with Boland and Don Mueller. They started with a used 18,000-gallon propane storage tank, located in Beaufort, a 1978 Ford propane delivery truck and no customers, Boland said.
Boland purchased Mueller’s stake in the company in the 1990s and has retained ownership with his sons.
Boland Energy now owns two bulk plants for propane located in Beaufort and in Dutzow, and two refined fuel plants, one in Washington and the other in Beaufort.
The company is located in Beaufort. It is a regional energy provider specializing in the sale and distribution of propane, gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants and more.