Big Smiles Dental will visit two schools in the Washington School District this fall.
The nation’s largest mobile in-school dental program servicing nearly 500,000 children annually will stop at Washington Middle School Thursday, Nov. 21, and Washington High School Friday, Nov. 22.
The mission is to improve oral health for children who may not regularly see a dentist while simultaneously making it easy and convenient for parents.
There is no charge to the district or schools. Most dental insurances, including Medicaid, cover 100 percent of the services that are provided.
School officials said Big Smiles Dental teams are made up of caring, local licensed dentists and staff members. Dentists provide an examination, cleaning, fluoride, X-rays and sealants.
Restorative services such as fillings and other minimally invasive procedures may be provided.