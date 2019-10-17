Big Lots announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its newly remodeled store in Washington Saturday, Oct. 26.
This store will reflect a new format, which is part of a broader initiative to reposition the brand as a community retailer offering trustworthy value and friendly service.
As part of the celebration, Big Lots will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. The first 50 shoppers entering the store Oct. 26-27 will receive a reusable shopping bag filled with treats.
In addition, the company will kick off a donation program benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County, a local charity organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.
Big Lots will donate $5 to Habitat each time a rewards loyalty member redeems a reward at the Washington store over a six-week period (Oct. 26-Dec. 7).
“We are excited to inroduce our new store format to Washington,” said Steve Haffer, senior vice president chief customer officer of Big Lots. “It brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our product assortments of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food and consumables. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Washington community with our support of Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County.”
The newly renovated store, located at 1060 Washington Square, will be a showcase for the continued roll out of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations.
Big Lots will host local dignitaries, representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County and other community guests at the ribbon cutting.
About Big Lots Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots Inc. is a discount retailer operating approximately 1,400 stores in 47 states with product assortments in the merchandise categories of furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys and accessories.
The company’s mission is to help people live big and save lots.
For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.