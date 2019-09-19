With more than 130 vendors at the Missouri Botanical Garden’s 2019 Best of Missouri Market, shoppers can browse even more handcrafted items and locally produced food than ever before.
More than 30 new vendors have joined the lineup for the Market this year.
The event features food, crafts, fresh and dried flowers, herbs, custom jewelry, baskets, handcrafted items and more. A kids’ corner will feature crafts, barnyard animals and face painting.
The Market will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The Missouri Botanical Garden will be closed to all visitors from 9 a.m. to noon that Friday.
The Market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Kids’ Corner will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and during Market hours Saturday and Sunday.
Throughout the weekend, kids can decorate a pumpkin they pick, pot a plant and try hands-on crafts from the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House.
On Saturday and Sunday, a magician will stroll the grounds from 10 a.m. to noon and circus workshops will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Additional crafts, including cookie decorating and a Home Depot building activity, will be available on Saturday and Sunday.
Live music will start Friday with the Fox Creek Band playing from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the St. Louis Steady Grinders will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Dusty James and Abalone Pearl from 2 to 4 p.m. The Bottlesnakes will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and Annie & the Fur Trappers from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The craft beer and cocktail court returns with a new vendor, Brick River Cider Co. Other vendors include Heirloom Bottling Co., Pickney Bend Distillery, Public House Brewing Company, Schlafly Beer, StilL 630 and Wood Hat Spirits. Sponsor Ketel One Botanicals, will offer samples. Food court tents will be located on Spoehrer Plaza and Linnean Plaza.
Admission to the Best of Missouri Market is $16 for adults, $5 for kids, $8 for Garden members and free for Member children. All children 2 and under are free.
Admission prices cover both general Garden and Market admission. Missouri Botanical Garden members can shop early from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.