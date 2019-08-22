MFA Cooperative Association 2 announced that Bart Becker has accepted the position of manager of the Foristell location effective Monday, Aug. 26.
Becker has over 20 years of experience in the agriculture industry.
MFA Cooperative Association 2 officials said Becker’s strengths are in agronomy and crop protection which will make him a great addition to the team.
Becker is the fourth generation to grow up on his diversified family farm in Augusta. The farm is mainly a livestock and row crop operation.
Becker said he has always had a passion for agriculture. He grew up on the farm, was a member of the local 4-H Club and later joined FFA through Francis Howell High School.
He earned his degree in agriculture from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Becker has work experience with a number of agriculture, farm and home companies, including Orscheln, Charlie’s Farm & Home, Straatmann Feed-New Melle and Lange-Stegmann Company, where he sold wholesale fertilizer.
For the past eight years, he was employed by St. Charles County Co-Op which was then purchased by Two Rivers Ag LLC, where he has been the general manager for the last three years.
Becker resides in Marthasville with his wife, Amanda, and his three children, Doug, 18, Blake, 16, and Ethan, 14.
Becker was part of the Missouri Agricultural Leadership of Tomorrow (ALOT) program. Through the program he learned about different types of agriculture throughout the state of Missouri and other countries. He also enjoys volunteering for events through the 4-H Club and at the St. Charles County Fair.