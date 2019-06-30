With summer officially underway, consumers may be dreaming about vacations or weekend getaways. Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns travelers to do their homework and book smart when it comes to flights and accommodations.
Nationally, BBB received more than 5,000 complaints in 2018 concerning travel agencies and services. In most of these cases, consumers reported that they were misled by travel offers that failed to deliver as promised. In other cases, consumers registered complaints about paying for travel arrangements that were never made.
BBB advises consumers to be wary of travel deals that seem too good to be true. Many online sites offer bargains on travel. Some are legitimate, while others may be scams. Also, verify the reputation of sites when booking travel by going to bbb.org, and check a site’s reservation policies and other fine print before booking deals. Package deals may be touted as all-inclusive, but be sure you understand exactly what is included.
Here are some BBB tips:
•Book through a reliable travel agent, travel site or directly with the hotel or carrier (airline, train or bus company, etc.).
•Get details about your trip in writing.
•Pay with a credit card. Paying by credit card offers the most protection should something go wrong because you can challenge the charges.
•Consider purchasing travel insurance.
•Use caution when considering deals. If a deal or package offers a lot for a very low price, be wary.
•Be wary of claims you “won” a trip.
For assistance or to obtain a BBB Business Profile, go to bbb.org or call 888-996-3887.