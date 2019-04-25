Franklin County Humane Society will participate in Give STL Day Wednesday, May 1, and the Bank of Washington has agreed to match the first $1,000 in online donations to the organization.
Give STL Day, hosted by the St. Louis Community Foundation, is a 24-hour, online day-of-giving event, designed to ignite the spirit of giving across the region. Since its inception in 2014, Give STL Day has raised more than $10 million for more than 900 regional nonprofits.
FCHS has a goal of raising $2,000 to fund the “Fuel FCHS Adoptions” mobile adoption program.
Online donations to FCHS must be made at www.givestlday.org/franklincountyhumanesocietymo to be eligible for the Bank of Washington matching funds.
FCHS is an independent animal shelter that provides temporary homes to an average of 90 animals each day.
Since Jan. 1 of this year, FCHS has found forever homes for 88 cats and 157 dogs. In addition, 85 lost dogs and cats have been reunited with their owners through the efforts of FCHS.
The shelter has had success with its mobile adoption program, with 35 percent of dogs adopted from FCHS adopted through the mobile adoption program.
The mobile adoption van requires $2,000 a year in gas and maintenance fees. Donations to the “Fuel FCHS Adoptions” campaign will help keep the van moving so homeless dogs can move into their forever homes.
The shelter offers discounted microchipping of dogs and cats for $28. Microchipping is a quick and easy way to ensure a pet can be identified if it is ever separated from its family.
Vouchers for discounted spay/neuter services are available at the shelter.
FCHS welcomes volunteers and donations. Volunteer orientation is held at the shelter, located at 1222 W. Main St., Union, on the first Sunday of every month at 2 p.m. The next session will be May 5.
Volunteer foster families are always needed for homeless dogs and cats. Volunteers also are needed to help staff the mobile adoption program at local events and locations such as PetSmart.
To learn more about the shelter’s services and volunteer opportunities, go to fchsmo.org or find the group on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO, or contact Laura Amlong, FCHS director of development, at Laura@fchsmo.org.
The Bank of Washington is the oldest and largest community bank in Franklin County, serving the community for more than 140 years. The bank has six branch locations and is open seven days a week at its branch location inside Schnucks in Washington.
The investments that the Bank of Washington makes in the local community ranks them as one of the largest commercial lenders in the St. Louis area, and it was voted the No. 1 bank and mortgage lender in the Washington Missourian Readers’ Choice Awards.