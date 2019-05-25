St. Louis Small Business Monthly, a publication on strategy, management and innovation for St. Louis-area entrepreneurs and business owners, recently listed the Bank of Washington as one of the “best banks” in the St. Louis Region for the fifth year in a row.
The award was published in May 2019 and was voted on by the readers of Small Business Monthly.
“It is an honor to be consistently chosen as a best bank for small businesses,” said Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp III, president of the Bank of Washington.
“We see the value small businesses bring to the community, promoting innovation, growth of the economy and more,” he said. “Our goal is to be a trusted partner for them, and empower them with the financial tools they need to succeed.”
The Bank of Washington is strong when it comes to small business and commercial lending.
“Whether you are looking for a business line of credit, an equipment loan or a commercial real estate loan, our lenders are here, wanting to help,” said Eckelkamp. “We also provide SBA loans, which opens up lending opportunities for entrepreneurs, startups, growing businesses and more.”
Additionally, the Bank of Washington has the technology to make banking convenient such as a business banking app, a strong suite of cash management products including remote deposit capture, merchant credit card machines and fraud prevention services such as positive pay.
The bank offers free business checking accounts with the ability to add on ACH payments, online banking and bill pay and more.
The Bank of Washington is the oldest and largest community bank in Franklin County, serving the community for more than 140 years.
The bank has six branch locations and is open seven days a week at its branch location inside Schnucks in Washington.
The investments that the Bank of Washington makes in the local community ranks them as one of the largest commercial lenders in the St. Louis area and it has been consistently voted the No. 1 bank and mortgage lender in The Missourian Readers’ Choice Awards.