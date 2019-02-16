The Bank of Sullivan Board of Directors announced the promotion of eight staff members at various branches.
“We are proud to announce these promotions,” said Mike Hoffman, president and CEO of Bank of Sullivan. “Each of these employees are an asset to our bank with their knowledge and commitment to our customers.”
Those promoted are: Kyle Roehrs, Kim Bauer, Cheri Knight, Beau Bartolotta, Josh Groom, Courtney Jacobs, Devin Arand and Deanna Colombo.
“These employees are among some of the most dependable and knowledgeable people on our staff,” said Hoffman. “Their experience and wealth of knowledge are of great benefit to our organization and the communities they serve and to our customers. We are proud to announce all their promotions.”
• Roehrs has been promoted to network operations officer. He has been with Bank of Sullivan for four years as a senior IT technician. Roehrs has a Bachelor of Science in both computer science and applied mathematics from Fontbonne University in St. Louis. He and his wife, Kelcey, and their two children, Quinn and Kamden, reside in Sullivan.
• Bauer has been promoted to associate branch manager for the Labadie branch. She has been with Bank of Sullivan for nearly four years. Bauer is a St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate and received an associate degree at East Central College. She has been involved in the community and enjoys volunteering at events. Bauer and her daughter, Allie, live in Union.
• Knight joined the Bank of Sullivan in 2013 and oversees the retail areas of financial services and tellers at the Sunrise Beach branch. She has been promoted to branch operations officer. Knight and her husband, Joe, live at the Lake of the Ozarks at Osage Beach.
• Bartolotta came to work for Bank of Sullivan in October 2014 and has worked in lending and loss claims. Bartolotta was promoted to assistant vice president. He is a 2013 graduate of the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, finance and banking. Bartolotta and his wife, Jenica, and their son, Walton, are Sullivan residents.
• Groom came to work for Bank of Sullivan in February 2014, assisting customers with their day-to-day transactions and lending needs. In 2014, he moved into a loan coordinator position; in 2016 he was given lending authority; and, in 2019 he has been promoted to assistant vice president. He is a 2010 graduate of Cuba High School. He is a member and past president of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce and enjoys doing volunteer work in the community. He leads the bank employees in preparing bags filled with kid-friendly, nutritious food for local schoolchildren through the Friday Backpacks for Cuba program. Groom and his wife, Taylor, live in St. James and are expecting their first child, Laney Mae, in June.
• Jacobs joined the bank in 2013 and during her time with the bank, she has done a variety of duties, but has been in lending in Union for most of that time. She has over 11 years’ experience in the banking industry. Jacobs has been promoted to loan officer at the Union branch. She resides in Union, is a graduate of Union High School and is engaged to Nick Meyer with an October 2020 wedding planned.
• Arand worked for Bank of Sullivan prior to college, but came back after college to train in lending. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business, with a concentration in finance from Fontbonne University. Arand works out of the Union location and has been promoted to loan officer. Arand is a member of the Knights of Columbus and Kiwanis. He lives in Union.
• Colombo is a financial service representatives at the Union branch who has been promoted to operations assistant. Colombo has an associate degree in accounting. This promotion adds additional responsibilities in the teller area. She has been with Bank of Sullivan for 3 1/2 years. Colombo and her husband, Joe, and their three children, Dalton, Ali and Skylar, live in Union.
The Bank of Sullivan has served the needs of customers since 1895, providing financial solutions for today and always looking to the future. Bank of Sullivan has eight banking locations, including two in Sullivan, Downtown and Interstate 44 locations, Cuba, Union, Labadie, Sunrise Beach, Pleasant Hope and Springfield, Mo.