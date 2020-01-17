The Bank of Franklin County has been named Best Bank in St. Charles County in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Suburban Journals Best of 2019.
For over 20 years, readers of both newspapers have voted on the best businesses, food and beverages, community groups and services that reflect St. Charles’ unique values.
Bank of Franklin County received the “Best of” honor in the bank services category for 2019.
“We are grateful to the community for this endorsement of our bank,” said President and CEO, Robert D. Dobsch. “I praise the team we have in place at that branch for their commitment to carry out our customer-centric mission and for their passion to be involved in the community,”
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Suburban Journals launched the nomination period in late September and a two-week voting window opened Oct. 21. The results were highlighted in the “Best of” special section in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Becky Buhr, retail operations manager, applauded the efforts of her team for this honor.
“We work really hard to deliver a positive customer experience across our entire organization, and our goal is always to exceed our customers’ expectations every time they walk through our doors,” Buhr said. “As members of the St. Charles County community, our employees really are our customers’ neighbors and friends. That’s what makes this award even more special.”
Bank of Franklin County is an independent and locally owned community bank with five locations in the St. Louis area, serving Franklin, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren counties.
In addition to its full-service banking locations, Bank of Franklin County also owns and operates Missouri Valley Wealth Management, LLC, along with Franklin Mortgage Company, LLC, as wholly owned subsidiaries of the bank.