This year, the Bank of Franklin County is giving back in a bigger way through its You Pick, We Give campaign.
As a year-round thank you to its customers and community, the bank is awarding $500 to a different charity each month.
“Our commitment to building better communities starts with providing for the underserved in ways that will ultimately improve their well-being and quality of life. We believe the 48 organizations chosen for this yearlong campaign tackle challenges and create solutions to make a big difference in the lives of those they work with,” said Robert D. Dobsch, president and CEO.
The You Pick, We Give initiative is a social media driven campaign that encourages both customers and noncustomers to vote for good each month.
As part of its campaign, the bank identified 48 nonprofit organizations that operate in the communities in which they serve. Each month, four organizations are highlighted on the bank’s Facebook page for a two-week voting period.
Paper ballots also are made available in the five branch locations for those who do not have a Facebook account.
At the end of the voting period, both digital and paper votes are tallied and a $500 donation check awarded to the organization with the most votes.
All Abilities Athletics
The month of March is reserved for National Developmental Disabilities Awareness. The winning organization for the March You Pick, We Give campaign was All Abilities Athletics (AAA), a program established in 2017 by Chris and Stacey Homyk.
Inspired by their son, Eli, the Homyks formed a group that creates a culture of understanding and acceptance for those with special needs.
On Thursday, March 21, a $500 check was presented to Laura Viela, a AAA coordinator and parent, and a group of special volunteers.
An additional $500 check was given to AAA in celebration of Leo Berron, the son of a Bank of Franklin County employee who was born with Down Syndrome the day before.
“We honor AAA by sharing their story and applauding their significant work to create a more inclusive community for these extraordinary individuals,” said Dobsch.
The You Pick, We Give campaign announces four new organizations on the first of every month.
For more information, visit Bank of Franklin County’s Facebook page or call 636-239-6600.
Bank of Franklin County is an independent and locally owned community bank with locations in Washington, Krakow, New Haven and O’Fallon, serving Franklin, St. Charles and Warren counties.
In addition to its full-service banking locations, Bank of Franklin County also owns and operates Missouri Valley Wealth Management, LLC, along with Franklin Mortgage Company, LLC, as wholly owned subsidiaries of the bank.
For more information, visit www.bankfc.com.