Augusta Winery was named one of 11 best wineries in the United States in a recent article by Men’s Journal.
The article refers to not only wineries in well-known wine regions such as Napa, Calif., and Walla Walla Valley, Wash., but “diamonds in the rough” like east-central Ohio and Augusta, Mo., also made the list.
Receiving numerous awards for its estate bottled wines at local and international competitions, Augusta Winery has been producing premium wine for over 30 years.
The Augusta Winery’s 2016 Estate Bottled Norton brought home the prestigious CV Riley Award for best Missouri Norton in the 2018 Missouri Wine Competition, noted in the Men’s Journal article.
Other recent awards include Best Red Wine and Gold at Mid-American Wine Competition, 93 Point James Suckling rating, and a Jefferson Cup at the Jefferson Cup Invitational.
Wines produced at Augusta Winery are made primarily from German and French-American hybrid varietals grown within the 15 square miles of the Augusta AVA, America’s First Designated Wine Region.
“It is important to us to stay true to the territory of America’s First AVA. Our vineyards are certified sustainable and are literally the roots of our estate bottle line of wine. Those are the wines of which we’re most proud,” said Tony Kooyumjian, president and winemaker of Augusta Winery.
“It is rewarding to see that those also are the wines that are receiving the most recognition,” he said.
Concerning the most recent accolade in Men’s Journal, Kooyumjian said “it is an honor to be considered among the best wineries in the United States.”
Kooyumjian was listed among the Top 100 Most Influential U.S. Winemakers. He held a major role in having Augusta declared the very first AVA in 1980 and is a champion of Norton, hybrids and other unique Midwest wines, continuously pushing the acceptability of these wines to a broader American public.
Augusta Winery is located on Highway 94. The tasting room is open year-round featuring live music at the winery’s open-air wine and beer garden on weekends April through October.
Tastings are available daily, and no reservation needed for parties under 10 people.