Two area wineries and a distillery won medals at the 13th Annual Mid-American Wine Competition held at the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) campus in Ankeny, Iowa.
Edelbrand Pure Distilling, Marthasville, which specializes in dry European-style fruit brandy, received two silver medals.
Augusta Winery received one gold medal, including the Best Dry Red for its 2016 Estate Bottled Norton, and four silver medals.
Montelle Winery in Augusta received three silver medals and a bronze medal.
“Mid-American wines continue to impress veteran wine judges,” said Bob Foster, director of the Mid-American Wine Competition. “We saw some high-quality and affordable wines unique to this region.”
The competition was held July 12-14 and included wines from 13 Midwestern states.
Veteran wine judges from throughout the United States awarded 78 gold medals, 191 silver medals and 107 bronze medals.
“More than 425 wines were entered, many of them of serious quality and from an increasingly diverse set of new varieties,” said Chief Judge Doug Frost of Kansas City. “Beyond that, the regional wine industry offers great destination tourism, and is having an expanding impact upon local economies and area wineries.”