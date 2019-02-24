The Washington City Council Tuesday approved the purchase of a 2019 Ford F-350 with snowplow and spreader.
The cost of the equipment is $77,241. It was purchased from Joe Machens Ford, Columbia.
Council members also approved the purchase of a heavy equipment hauler trailer from Region Welding, Union, at the cost of $18,900.
The equipment will be used primarily by the street department.
The council also approved an E55 T4 Bobcat compact excavator and attachments and a T470 Bobcat compact track loader for the total of $141,708.31. This equipment will be used by the parks department.