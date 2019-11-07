Area businesses needing training programs are invited to East Central College to discover what resources are available to them.
ECC’s Center for Workforce Development is hosting an apprenticeship and workforce training seminar Monday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon in the ECC Business and Industry Center.
Participants at the seminar will learn about new programs such as the Missouri Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship program (MoAMP) and other technical training programs available to local industries.
A Manufacturing Technician program is planned to provide safety and quality training at no cost to the first 40 enrollees, which is valued at $3,000 per participant.
Representatives from Silgan Plastics and LMI Aerospace, current clients of ECC’s training, will speak at the event.
Silgan Plastics will discuss its success with maintenance apprenticeship programs, and LMI Aerospace will talk about its experience with supervisory leadership courses.
The seminar is offered at no cost to the community, and refreshments and a light breakfast will be served.
Guests should RSVP for the event by contacting Melissa Richards at 636-649-5800 or training@eastcentral.edu.