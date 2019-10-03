Local business leaders Kristen Binford, Gretchen Roberts-Hoaglin, Peter M. Rohrich III and Jeff Weaver recently were appointed to First State Community Bank’s newly established Focus Board in Pacific.
“We are extremely excited to have these esteemed community leaders join our team at FSCB,” said Al Baldwin, executive vice president of First State Community Bank in Pacific. “Their energy and involvement in our community will serve us well.”
Baldwin said Kristin Binford is a business owner who believes in seeing the best in people.
She is co-founder and managing partner of Haue Valley, a 7,000-square-foot event space and one of St. Louis’ sought-after wedding and event venues.
Haue Valley is located on the Haue/McLaren 100-year-old designated family farm on the north side of Pacific, and has been home to more than 300 large celebrations since 2013.
Roberts-Hoaglin, a native of Franklin County, is the administrator/manager of the Pacific Care Center as an RN.
She also is a resident assessment coordinator/AANAC certified and a licensed nursing home administrator. She has 22 years of experience in these roles.
In addition, Roberts-Hoaglin and her husband, Bill, own and operate The Beacon Car Wash in Pacific.
Rohrich is a local practicing attorney and founder of PMR Law, LLC in Pacific.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Louis University in 1995, and earned his Juris Doctor degree from St. Louis University School of Law in 1999.
Rohrich currently resides in the area and is the cubmaster of Pack 923 with his two young sons.
Weaver is active in his family’s local business, Walker Products, a multimillion dollar manufacturer of auto parts marketed worldwide.
Walker Products, owned by Weaver’s father, Michael, has its headquarters and main plant in Pacific, as well as locations in California, Colorado, Mexico and China.
FSCB is owned and operated by First State Bancshares, Inc., a financial services holding company based in Farmington. It is a full-service financial institution, with a variety of loan and deposit products and services.
The bank also owns First State Insurance Agency (FSIA), a full-service independent insurance agency.
Investment and brokerage services are available through First State Financial Management, Inc. (FSFM), a wholly owned subsidiary of First State Bancshares, Inc.