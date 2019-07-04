On Saturday, July 6 at Gateway Arch National Park, Fair Saint Louis hosts the annual Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation, a special commemorative event that honors 300+ Missouri and Illinois military service members and their families.
The event will begin with the singing of the national anthem by a representative from the Missouri National Guard on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage at 4:30 p.m.
There will be 4,000 American flags distributed to the Fair Saint Louis crowd to celebrate the local heroes. A photo tribute, donated by The Loft Creative Agency, will be shown on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage jumbotron during the ceremony and will feature photos from the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
“Fair Saint Louis is a celebration of our nation’s independence – independence that would not be possible without the military heroes who continue to protect our freedom,” said David Estes, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis. “Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation is our way of showing our appreciation to service members and their families, both from St. Louis and around the world. From all of us at Fair Saint Louis, thank you for your service.”
The honorees and their families will receive “Four Star” treatment from Fair Saint Louis with special VIP privileges all day.
Salute to the Troops would not be possible without the guidance of Co-Chairs Brig. Gen. (retired) David Irwin and his wife, Karen Irwin, and the support of our presenter, Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation.