A group of five newspaper people, which includes one couple and two former Missouri Press Association presidents, will be inducted in September into the association’s Newspaper Hall of Fame.
The induction reception and banquet are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, during MPA’s 153rd Annual Convention and Trade Show at Harrah’s North Kansas City Hotel. This will be the 29th group to be inducted into the Newspaper Hall of Fame, which was established by MPA in 1991.
This year’s inductees are the late Thomas Benton White, founder and publisher of The Benton County Enterprise; the late Frank Stufflebam, editor and publisher of the Bolivar Herald; former MPA President Phil and Kathy Conger, owners and publishers of the Bethany Republican-Clipper; and Carol Stark, longtime editor of the Joplin Globe and former MPA president.
Hall of Fame inductees or their families receive Pinnacle Awards in honor of the inductees’ service to the Missouri newspaper industry and their communities. Inductees’ plaques will join the permanent display of inductees in the MPA office in Columbia and in the student lounge in Lee Hills Hall at the Missouri School of Journalism.