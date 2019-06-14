Americare Senior Living communities across their five-state footprint will raise funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs as a global team for The Longest Day Friday, June 21.
South Pointe and Victorian Place of Washington and Victorian Place of Union and Willow Brooke are Americare Senior Living communities.
“Americare Senior Living is honored to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Americare Senior Vice President Jean Summers. “Many of Americare’s residents and employees have been affected by this devastating disease and recognize the importance of participating in activities such as The Longest Day that help bring Alzheimer’s disease out of the shadows.”
The Longest Day is held on the day with the most light — the summer solstice. Thousands of participants across the world will come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice.
Americare Senior Living communities will host many activities with staff, residents and families to shine a light on the 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and the more than 16 million family members and friends providing care and support.
Established in 1981, Missouri-based Americare is a privately held senior living provider serving over 3,500 seniors in assisted living, memory care assisted living, independent living and skilled nursing and rehabilitation communities.