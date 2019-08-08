An Ameren project to upgrade infrastructure at East Central College was completed Saturday as expected.
The project was part of a five-year Smart Energy Plan for more than 2,000 infrastructure upgrade projects throughout Missouri.
“Everything went smoothly,” President Jon Bauer said. “It was a long day, but we encountered no problems.”
The new infrastructure was converted throughout the day, and Bauer said by that evening it was completed.
ECC shut down access to its IT services Friday night. Bauer noted those services were available again Sunday as planned.
“We were back to regular business hours Monday,” he said.
While the project has been completed, Bauer said Ameren will be back to monitor that everything is operating correctly.
“We appreciate them working with us at a time that was least impactful for students,” he said.
Bauer said the college is pleased to have the improvements made.
Smart Energy Plan
Ameren’s Smart Energy Plan is the largest infrastructure upgrade in the company’s history, according to Lori Light, Ameren media relations manager.
The plan was the result of Senate Bill 564. It allowed Ameren to invest more money into system upgrades.
Ameren began working with ECC in January on the design for the plan.
ADB Companies, Pacific, began the underground construction in June as one of Ameren’s contractors.
Another contractor, J.F. Electric, Edwardsville, Ill., finished the aboveground work Saturday.
The scope of the project included replacing two transformers, installing two switchgears, installing more than 2,000 feet of cable and a new electrical pole.
Now, the likelihood of a power failure has decreased significantly.
With the addition of a new pole that is 10 feet taller than the existing pole, clearance over Highway 50 was maintained even with the new equipment installed.
Ameren provided this service for the college at no cost. The projects across the state will total $5.3 billion in capital investments over the next five years.
The complete Smart Energy Plan filing can be found at https://psc.mo.gov/ in File No. EO-2019-0044.