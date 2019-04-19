By Gregg Jones
Missourian Staff Writer
The city and an airplane mechanic entered into a lease agreement that will allow for the repairman to operate from the Washington Municipal Airport.
The council approved the agreement with KJC Aircraft Services LLC to operate the repair business inside the climate controlled hangar.
According to Public Works Director John Nilges, the mechanic has been stationed at Spirit of St. Louis Airport but he is looking to relocate.
There is room for three planes in the climate-controlled hangars at the airport. One is leased, and a second hangar is unoccupied to be used by planes that land at the airport and stay overnight.
The KJC Aircraft is at the cost of $400 for May, and $600 monthly after that.
Nilges added that planes that land at the Washington airport will likely refuel before returning to where they came, which will increase fuel sales.
“There are other soft benefits as well,” he said.
Councilman Nick Obermark questioned if there would be planes outside the hangar waiting for repair.
Nilges said that could be a possibility and that is something the city would keep an eye on. He does not expect any planes in severe disrepair to be at the airport.
The council approved the lease agreement with a 6-0 vote. Councilmen Mark Hidritch and Mark Wessels were not at the meeting.