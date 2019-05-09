The Missouri Department of Agriculture has awarded Straatmann Feed Store, Labadie, the 2018 Excellence in Compliance Award for maintaining an outstanding record of consistency and accuracy on feed sample guarantees in 2018.
“Every segment of Missouri agriculture contributes to the overall success of our $88.4 billion industry,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “It is our honor to recognize Straatmann Feed Store for its positive contribution by ensuring accurate nutritional values for its livestock feeds. We are very proud of the companies who that so hard to uphold those high standards.”
The department has presented this award annually since 1998. Recipients must maintain 90 percent or greater adherence to label guarantees for nutrient content on five or more random feed samples analyzed by the Missouri State Feed Control Laboratory.
