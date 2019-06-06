Summer heat can be a threat to anyone, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning or with medical conditions.
To help those in need beat the inevitable heat, Westlake Ace Hardware has once again partnered with the Salvation Army to provide fans for communities in need.
In 2018, more than $118,000 was donated at Westlake Ace Hardware stores nationwide.
Westlake Ace Hardware locations throughout the country will host fan drives by asking customers to donate to the Salvation Army from June 6-23. Ace will kick off the drive with its own donation of 575 fans.
“The fan drive started as a local community event several years ago in Hutchinson, Kan., and has since evolved to be one of our biggest chain-wide community service projects,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO, Westlake Ace Hardware.
“It’s an important way for us to give back to the communities where we do business,” he said. “All of the money donated is given back to the local Salvation Army in the form of fans.”
The Salvation Army served more than 23 million Americans in 2018, which included cooling stations in the summer months, essential services at every major disaster, holiday assistance for struggling families and 54 million meals for the hungry.
“Our partnership with Westlake Ace Hardware continues to empower Salvation Army units all over to give that important relief of cool air on a hot day.” said Lt. Colonel Ward Matthews, The Salvation Army Secretary for National Community Relations and Development. “We’re grateful for Westlake’s commitment to meeting human needs during the sweltering summer months.”
To contribute to the Westlake fan drive, visit any Westlake Hardware location or donate online at westlakehardware.com/fandrive.