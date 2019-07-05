Local high school students with a penchant for leadership were invited to the first two-day seminar held by the Leadership Academy of Washington June 26-27.
“Our teachers asked us personally if we wanted to be nominated. I said yes because I’ve always wanted to be a leader,” Sarah Rembecki, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School junior, said. “This campaign taught me the charisma and motivations to become a leader.”
The academy facilitated meetings between students and local Washington area business representatives and government officials. The intent is to give local students leadership advice and skills.
Rising juniors from both SFBRHS and Washington High School participated in the workshop event. They were nominated by teachers from each school.
“The neat thing about it is that both high schools in the area are involved,” Four Rivers Career Center Director Andy Robinson said. “We wanted to get them together in a room because they may be two high schools, but we are one Washington.”
Idea Becomes Reality
Robinson said the academy was an idea for at least 10 years with the Washington Chamber of Commerce student-business partnership committee. This year it became a reality for the first time because of the people involved.
“The community members and businesses supported it,” Robinson said. “What was great was that we didn’t coordinate anything but the speakers’ time slots. Everyone was delivering the same message. That they could reflect back to when they were in high school and what they could tell themselves as a 16-year-old in high school is what they were telling these kids. It was the same message about following your passion and making your own opportunities.”
Students met with people like Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy and representatives from the Bank of Washington, Mercy Hospital, the YMCA, Edward Jones, Streetside Tacos, American Family Insurance and toured many other businesses in the area.
Julie Scannell, human resources director for GH Tool & Mold, was one of the business leaders who met with the students during a panel discussion. She said she’s been involved with the Washington Chamber of Commerce student-business partnership committee.
“I’ve enjoyed being involved in community events that support long-term student business initiatives,” Scannell said. “There are so few opportunities for overlap between student leaders and business leaders. I felt that the other panel members had fun with the discussion. The students seemed to pick up on that.”
Scannell said she hopes the students got a sense of the enthusiasm all the business leaders share for the Washington community. She added that all the businesses support each other and love what they do.
“The best part was mainly listening to the speakers who came in and shared that it’s possible to do what you want,” Mason Kauffeld, Washington High School junior, said.
Kauffeld said he wanted to join the new Leadership Academy of Washington because he had participated in similar organizations.
“I thought this would be another good one to try out because I like and want to be a leader,” Kauffeld said.
Robinson expects the academy to grow in the coming years. This year about 20 students were invited.
“We see this as a need that the community wants,” Robinson said. “We see this as something that we want to grow and get more kids involved in it. Washington is a great place to live and we want to showcase that to these kids.”
Future
Robinson said the organizers of the academy asked teachers to nominate students this year because they wanted a smaller group.
“We wanted it to be an honor for kids to be chosen,” Robinson said. “We wanted the first group of kids to experience it at a higher level and we wanted to do that by starting out with a smaller group. Going forward, we want to open it up more.”
Kauffeld said that he learned life skills such as how to have a good job interview, correct speaking skills and other etiquettes that he can use in the future.
The students will meet back Sept. 10 for a follow-up.
“We challenged these kids to spend time volunteering in a leadership capacity to get behind the scenes and gain an understanding of how things work,” Robinson said. “They need to do that between now and our early fall meeting. They’ll do that now, get back together and share their thoughts and experiences of volunteering in the community.”
They will then have a chance to attend a Washington Chamber of Commerce luncheon to see businesses interacting with each other.
Overall, Robinson said he is happy with the first two-day conference.
“For whatever reason, we were able to get the right people to get this going this year,” Robinson said. “It just gelled between the leaders and students, it worked out well.”
And it appeared to have done its job at molding new leaders.
“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do before this camp, but hearing people talk about their experiences in careers that I may want to join has been very helpful,” Rembecki said.