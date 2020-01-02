Bank of Sullivan said it’s changing what customers will see and say — along with providing a new level of service.
For more than a century, customers in Missouri have looked to Bank of Sullivan for stability, strength and service, said Sullivan Bank President and CEO Mike Hoffman.
“As we enter our 125th year, we will continue that tradition of serving customers and supporting our neighbors with a shorter name and sharper look,” he said.
Effective Jan. 6, Bank of Sullivan will become Sullivan Bank with a new logo and website while retaining the same mix of services, resources and familiar faces customers know and trust.
From personal banking to business and mortgage lending, Sullivan Bank will continue to meet your diverse needs, Hoffman said.
“Change isn’t always easy, but doing business with Sullivan Bank always will be,” he said. “The changes customers will see on our signs, in our banks and throughout the community are our way of commemorating more than 100 years of building loyal and lasting relationships.”
Stepping up service for customers the minute they enter one of Sullivan Bank’s eight branches is just the beginning, Hoffman said.
“For our customers who prefer to bank from their computer or phone, we’ve also revamped our website at sullivanbank.com,” he said.
“We think customers will love the simplicity and streamlined look of our new website,” Hoffman added. “Improving accessibility and embracing innovation are just more ways we’re stepping up service in 2020.”
Hoffman said Sullivan Bank is excited to usher in the new chapter of a story that dates back to 1895, when the bank opened with $7,000 in assets. At the time, Sullivan was a town of 750.
Sullivan Bank has branches in Sullivan, Cuba, Union, Labadie, Sunrise Beach, Pleasant Hope, Springfield, and soon St. Clair.
Sullivan Bank is a locally owned financial institution chartered by the state of Missouri and member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.