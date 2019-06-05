There are many important dates in American history, but to many of us who were alive on June 6, 1944, that day is one of the most significant. The invasion at Normandy, France, was the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany and its Axis Forces. It took many bloody battles before the war ended May 8, 1945.
It was the largest amphibious assault in the history of human warfare by the Allied Forces of the United States, Great Britain and Canada that totaled more than 156,000 troops who landed on five beaches along a 50-mile front. Fierce fighting resulted. The German troops fought from well-fortified positions.
There were 12,004 U.S., English and Canadian personnel killed, wounded, missing in action or captured. The U.S. suffered the most casualties, 8,230, England had 2,700 and Canada’s loss was 1,074, according to The American Legion magazine. Omaha Beach was the largest and most costly with the U.S. suffering about 2,400 casualties.
Involved in the invasion by the Allied Forces were 11,000 aircraft, 50,00 vehicles, and 6,000 ships and landing craft. By June 11, 326,000 Allied troops had entered France with more than 100,000 tons of military equipment.
The Allied Forces fought their way through France, other countries before reaching the outskirts of Berlin, which was taken by the Russians.
The columns by Ernie Pyle were obtained through the National Newspaper Association. Other photos were taken by The Missourian editor in 2008.