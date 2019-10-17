Washington emergency services are asking all motorists to avoid the area of Highway 47 between Fifth and 14th Streets for the rest of Thursday evening.
Power lines are down as a result of a vehicle severing a utility pole on Eighth Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries.
Washington EMA Director Mark Skornia tells The Missourian Ameren will have to replace the pole and the repairs will take several hours, but they are expecting minimal power disturbances.
He added the Missouri Department of Transportation will be setting up road closure signs on Highway 47 and connecting side streets until the repairs are complete.