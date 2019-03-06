The Pacific board of adjustment will hear testimony to determine whether eight mobile homes that were damaged during the 2016 flood can be reoccupied.
The property owner believes the mobile homes qualify for occupancy under the city zoning codes as lawful nonconforming properties.
City Administrator Steve Roth denied occupancy permits for the properties.
The property owner is appealing Roth’s decision.
The decision will be discussed during a public hearing on the appeal Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at Pacific City Hall, 300 Hoven Drive.
The mobile homes are located in Pacific Manor Mobile Home Park at South Second and West Congress streets.
The properties are 303, 307, 309, 311, 311 Rear, 313 and 315 S. Second St., and 213 W. Congress St.
Anyone interested in the proceeding will have an opportunity to be heard at the public hearing.
More information can be obtained at city hall or by calling the board of adjustment at 636-271-0500.