Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will visit St. Clair Thursday afternoon on his statewide tour of bridges in need of replacement.
The governor plans to tour the bridge over Happy Sac Creek on Highway AD outside St. Clair about 3:15 this afternoon.
Gov. Parson will tour the bridge and then make a few brief remarks.
During the two-day tour he plans to visit 5 of the 250 bridges scheduled for immediate repair or replacement if his administration’s proposed funding program is passed by the Missouri General Assembly this year.
The Governor first outlined the statewide bridge infrastructure program in the State of the State address on January 16.