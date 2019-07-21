There have been more cases of hepatitis A diagnosed in Franklin County this year than in any other county in Missouri.
All of the cases in Franklin County have been diagnosed since Jan. 1, 2019. Before this year, the county only had one reported case in the past decade.
The total number of hepatitis A cases in Franklin County now stands at 52 with five new cases reported this week.
The new cases this week were diagnosed in St. Clair, Sullivan and Union.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Franklin County is listed second in overall cases since September 2017 behind only Butler County with 109 cases in the same time period.
On Friday, The Missourian spoke to a Butler County health department official in Poplar Bluff, who confirmed Butler County has had only three new hepatitis A cases in 2019.
All three of those cases have been diagnosed since May, which is less than the new cases in Franklin County this week alone.
Butler County is located on the Arkansas border.
In addition to the rising number of cases, the number of hepatitis A vaccines administered by the Franklin County Health Department has risen to more than 1,300.
Ordinance
Since many of the cases here have affected food service workers or those in their circles, the Franklin County Commission is formulating an ordinance mandating all food service employees in Franklin County be vaccinated for hepatitis A.
The ordinance is expected to be discussed and voted on at the July 23 commission meeting.
If it is passed, it would make Franklin County only the second county in the region to require the vaccines.
The Missourian contacted several neighboring counties and only St. Louis County requires a hepatitis A vaccine for food service workers.
St. Charles County health officials confirmed a vaccine is not part of their food code.
Jefferson County has no vaccine ordinance in place and neither does Warren County, but officials there said they are talking about requiring a vaccine and are waiting on guidance from DHSS.
Outbreak
As of now, the original source of the hepatitis outbreak is not known, but it was believed to be contracted by a drug user outside of Franklin County in early 2019.
Since then, all of the cases reported here are linked to one another in some way.
The average age is 37. The oldest person infected is 64 and the youngest is 14.
There are confirmed hepatitis A cases reported in Washington, St. Clair, Union, Sullivan, Stanton, Beaufort, Lonedell, Catawissa, Villa Ridge, Pacific, Gerald and Leslie.
Statewide
DHSS began tracking hepatitis A in the state in September 2017.
As of Tuesday, July 16, there were 366 total cases reported in 32 counties, including the city of St. Louis.
Of those cases, 196 have required hospitalization and two deaths associated with the virus have been reported in the just under two-year span.
Butler County is No. 1 with 109, Franklin County has 52.
Rounding out the top five counties with confirmed hepatitis A cases are Stoddard County, 36; Scott County, 35; and Howell County, 34.