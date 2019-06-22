Fireworks stands in Franklin County opened for business June 20 and can operate for the next two weeks.
This year, eight fireworks merchants were issued a seasonal consumer fireworks permit to sell fireworks by Franklin County and there may be even more within an individual city’s municipal limits.
The stands in unincorporated areas include:
• 4-U Fireworks — 1750 High St., Washington;
• Papa Lou’s — 3768/3780 Highway 30, Lonedell (it was here before, but was closed in 2018);
• Meramec Specialty — 114 Highway AT, Villa Ridge;
• Meramec Specialty — 2785 Highway 100, Gray Summit;
• Ultimate Fireworks — 1520 Highway 50, Union;
• Steve Voss — 3972 Highway 50, Beaufort (this same site has had different vendors throughout the years);
• Hale Fireworks — 1238/1242 Clearview Road, Union; and
• Hale Fireworks — 8281 Highway 47, St. Clair.
Process
All vendors must first submit a comprehensive site plan to the county planning and zoning department that outlines the placement of the stand on whichever lot they are calling home for the next few weeks.
The process to get the stands up and running begins as early as mid-May in the unincorporated areas of the county and the earlier the stands get their permits filed, the cheaper they are.
Stand permits range in price from $300 to $1,000 depending on how early the plans are submitted.
Regulations such as the sizes of signs that can be placed near the stand, exits, restrooms, trash receptacles and even the proximity to the nearest fire hydrant must be addressed before a permit is issued.
The plan is then reviewed and passed on to the building department, which does a site inspection of the physical tent under which the fireworks are sold.
After the final review is done by the planning and zoning office, any changes that need to be made are sent back to the merchant and a business license is then issued.
Vendors must give a cash deposit, irrevocable letter of credit or surety bond made payable to Franklin County in the amount of $3,000 for each location to be operated by the applicant.
This year, all of the vendors had their site plans submitted before June 1, resulting in a permit fee of only $300.
Once they are open after June 20, another inspection is done to make sure they are adhering to their original plan.
Throughout unincorporated Franklin County, seasonal sales of fireworks are only permitted between June 20 and July 10 each year.
No sales shall be permitted prior to 8 a.m. or after midnight any day.