With music of the Doobie Brothers playing, line dancing instructor Judy Emmer led a group of women in a routine Tuesday afternoon that brought smiles to their faces and put a spring in their step.
On the other side of the room, two groups of women were playing cards, and in the back, there were men shooting pool.
If you’ve never stepped foot inside a senior center, you might be surprised by the vibrancy found here in Washington.
“A lot of people hear ‘senior center’ and they think nursing home,” said Debbie Steagall, administrator at the Aging Ahead center in Washington. “But they can see that this is nothing like a nursing home.”
Here there are activities offered everyday to engage seniors’ minds, bodies and souls — from art and computer class, to tai chi and yoga, to games and dances.
Steagall, who plans the activities and schedule with the help of volunteers, said Washington is lucky to be able to offer such a variety. She credits the volunteers with making that possible.
And while on the surface the activities might seem like they are offered just for fun, there’s much more to it than that.
“We offer gentle exercise classes which can help with things like arthritis and balance,” said Steagall. “For seniors as a whole, as they get older, balance becomes critical. If they can’t keep their balance, they fall and can break a bone. So it is for their own well being, physically as well as mentally.”
She heard from one of the line dancers who had missed a few weeks that she had noticed her balance wasn’t nearly as good as it had been.
And line dancing is one of those activities that doesn’t feel like exercise, because it’s fun, but there are definitely physical benefits to the constant movement, said Steagall.
Yoga Is Most Popular
The yoga class, led by Melissa Duchatschek on Friday mornings at 10 a.m., is by far the most popular of all the activities offered at the Washington Senior Center. There has been a waiting list for four years, said Steagall.
Class size is limited to 16 people, because that’s all the space can accommodate, even with the class spilling over into the art room and computer lab next door.
Not all of the seniors who participate get down on floor mats to do their positions. Some opt for chair yoga, said Steagall.
The waiting list for the class has been constant, but not stagnant. People move up and down the list on a regular basis, because if someone misses two consecutive classes, they are bumped down to the bottom, Steagall explained.
The tai chi class, held Mondays at 10:30 a.m. with Kit Blomquist as the leader, is designed for people who have arthritis. The class follows a video instructor to perform “gentle but deliberate movements,” said Blomquist.
There is no hurry in the tai chi class. The pace is steady and focused.
“It helps with balance,” said Blomquist, after leading the group through a series of “turn and step” movements.
“If you consider what we are doing, we are turning our foot and then stepping, so we are putting our weight on one side, then stepping and moving. We are rocking back and forth, so it makes that mind and body connection,” she said.
The movements look simple enough, but they are not necessarily easy.
“Everybody here can attest to that when we started this, we were really clumsy at it,” said Blomquist. “It was really a change in how we moved and how we thought. It really is a good training tool for being aware of where your body weight is.”
A Stretch and Strength class is offered twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. And there are a number of opportunities for dancing, ranging from the line dancing held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. to dining and dancing held once a month and other times when live music is played.
Art, Computers, Library, More
Bingo (held Fridays at 10:30 a.m.), crafting (held every other Monday at 10:30 a.m.) and cards (held Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays) are among the more traditional activities offered at the senior center in Washington.
Art class (held Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.) gives people the opportunity to work on their own project at their own pace, or to work with an instructor.
And the computer lab invites seniors to bring in their devices to receive instruction on how to use them to do the kinds of things they want to do.
“We have had people come in wanting to learn how to use Amazon, how to set up an account so they can shop online,” said Steagall.
There are plans to offer more structured classes where everyone is learning the same thing, such as a beginner’s computer class or a How to Use Facebook class.
The senior center also has a large library that includes many large print books donated by the Washington Public Library. The collection has grown so much that bookshelves have been set up in a nook area outside of the actual library room.
The books are divided by genre and set up alphabetically. There is no formal process for checking out books. People simply borrow books they want to read and bring them back when they’re finished.
Health screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar, which are typically offered once a month, are usually very popular, as well, said Steagall.
She learned how important they are to the seniors when the senior center had to go a couple of months without offering them because the organizations who provide the service weren’t able to make it. Several people asked her when they would return, because they rely on those screenings to stay informed about their health between doctor appointments.
Funded Under Older Americans Act
There is no charge for the activities offered at the senior center, which is funded under the Older Americans Act through a combination of federal (60 percent), state (30 percent) and local (10 percent) contributions.
Part of the local funding includes money from the Franklin County Area United Way and donations from individuals and businesses that want to support the services being provided. For example, there are people who donate some of the art or craft supplies.
All of the instructors and leaders of the various activities are volunteers, except for the art class. Her salary is paid for using funds from United Way, said Steagall.
But the funds are limited, which is why having volunteers who are willing to lead activities is so crucial to Washington being able to offer the variety that it does, Steagall stressed.
“It’s good mentally to feel needed or serve a purpose,” said Steagall. “For the volunteers, this gets them out of the house, and they are contributing. I only have a staff of five, so we couldn’t do all of this without our volunteers.”
Steagall is always looking for new activities to offer at the senior center, but sometimes the seniors bring ideas to her. That is how the tai chi class started. Mary Jones, who has since passed away, came to Steagall with a plan to offer the class, and Steagall gladly worked it into the schedule.
There is a group of card players who used to meet in each others’ homes, but as they got older they weren’t doing that anymore because it was becoming too much of a burden, so they called the senior center to ask about meeting there to play. Now they meet every Tuesday at the senior center, they play cards, have lunch together and stay the rest of the afternoon.
“The parking is easier, and no one has to set up or clean up anything,” Steagall noted.
Steagall welcomes more people contacting her about activities they would like to see at the senior center. The only thing that isn’t allowed is any kind of gambling, or playing cards or games for money, she said.
Open Monday Through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The senior center is open to adults ages 60 and older or 18 and older if they are disabled with proof of disability from the government.
Hours are Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For many young seniors, especially those in their 50s and 60s, those hours don’t allow for them to participate in much because they’re still working.
That’s not just that situation in Washington. It’s a trend across the country. With people working well beyond age 60 these days, senior center participation has dropped nationwide over the last decade, said Steagall.
And for those who may have already retired at 60 or 65 or have jobs that afford them time off during the week, there’s also a stigma that senior centers are just for people who are older.
“Lots of people don’t like the word senior or the idea that they are older,” said Steagall. “Even people in their 80s here say, ‘I’m not that old.’ Maybe it’s because they don’t feel old, which is good.
“But a lot of times we find that if we can get them in the door the first time, the stigma goes away.”
Adults who are younger than 60 can still come to the senior center, but they have to pay for the lunch.
Because of all the activities the Washington Senior Center is able to offer, it attracts people from a wide area, said Steagall. And everyone is welcome.
But there are senior centers in many communities around the area, and they offer their own variety of activities.
Each week, The Missourian publishes the upcoming menu and activities for both the Union and the Washington senior centers in the weekend issue in the People section.
The Washington Senior Center, 1459 West Fifth St. (in the lower level of the Elks Hall), is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m.
For more information, call the center at 636-239-3374 or email the center at washington@agingahead.org.