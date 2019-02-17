Congratulations to Lizbeth Suazo Moreno, a 7th-grade student at Washington Middle School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Lizbeth wins a $15 gift card to Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
What is Grace’s Place and who does it serve?
An emergency shelter for children ages birth to 18 years old. There is a shelter in Washington and soon to be a second shelter in Union. Children can receive care at Grace’s Place seven days a week year-round at no cost to the family.
Has 2019 been a better – or worse – year for the flu in Franklin County?
There were more flu cases reported in one week last year than this year’s overall total so far. But there has been a small uptick in cases recently.
The newspaper publishes many stories about purchases city and county governments make. Give an example of one purchase and share why you think these types of stories are newsworthy?
Answers will vary. An example would be the City of Washington approving the purchase of a snowplow and spreader. These stories are newsworthy because the government is spending taxpayers’ money and is required to be transparent about how government business is conducted, including how our money is spent.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!