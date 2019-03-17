Week #19 we had 65 students from seven area schools enter answers in the News Quiz. We randomly select a winner each week. If the answers are not correct, we randomly select a new winner. This week's lucky number was 14! Congratulations to Jason Fu, a 6th-grade student at The Fulton School, for winning a $15 gift card to Imo’s Pizza in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
What pilot program is East Central College undertaking that may save students money?
ECC is introducing students to open educational resources (OER) – teaching, learning and research materials that are copyright free or have licenses that allow for reuse. This may allow students to use the resource for some required textbooks.
What happens at the Washington River Festival and Missouri River Cleanup?
The festival includes river activities, hands-on educational fun, music, food and many art activities. There also is a cleanup opportunity along the banks of the river.
If you want to eat lunch at the Washington Senior Center on Thursday, March 14, what will they be serving?
The Washington Senior Center will offer cheese ravioli with Italian tomato sauces, roasted butternut squash, Italian salad, cherry crisp and garlic bread!
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!