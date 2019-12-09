News Quiz #9
Congratulations to Sophia Hoelscher, a 7th-grade student at St. Gertrude School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Sophia was selected in a random drawing from all entries this week – and had the correct answers! See them below. Sophia wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
How many meals were served in the 29th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner at St. Francis Borgia Grade School? How much did the meal cost?
The meal at St. Francis Borgia was free to all and volunteers served 417 meals.
If you would like to read to a dog, when and where can you do that thanks to volunteers from the Franklin County Humane Society?
You can read to a dog at the Washington Public Library on Monday, December 2 from 5-6 p.m.
Several pages in this weekend’s issue are filled with holiday illustrations. What do you think is the purpose of these pages?
The pages were sponsored by local businesses and intended to be used as wrapping paper.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!