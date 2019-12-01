Congratulations to Nathan Rusu, a 7th-grade student at Washington Middle School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Nathan wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
How many scholarships are going unused at East Central College in Union this semester that could still be used by students?
Currently, 17 foundation scholarships totaling $9,000 are available for a variety of majors.
What will Dr. Jackie Miller do with the 360 pounds of candy her business, Walde Miller Orthodontic Specialists, collected after Halloween?
The candy goes to USO, Washington VFW care packages, and Arch Helicopter children’s program.
What service does Grace’s Place provide?
Grace’s Place is an emergency shelter for children ages birth to 18 years old. Children can receive care at Grace’s Place 24/7 year-round at no cost to the family.
