Congratulations to Steven D., a 10th-grade student at Washington High School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Steven wins a $15 gift card to Imo’s Pizza in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
In a story about the mayor of Washington taking a hiatus, Sandy Lucy said there may have been confusion caused by the election of Jeff Patke as mayor pro tem. What is that position?
Mayor pro tem is a position on the city council that fills in during the absence of the mayor.
Give one example of illegally poaching wildlife.
Answers will vary but were included in a story on page 5A.
This year is the 200th birthday of Franklin County. From the calendar of events, share one event you would like to attend.
Answers will vary but were included in a story on page 8A.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz! Just two quizzes remain for the school year. The final News Quiz will be posted Monday, May 13!