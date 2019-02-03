Congratulations to Jason Fu, a 6th-grade student at The Fulton School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Jason wins a $15 gift card to Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
Which city employees are getting a raise on their next paychecks? How much will they receive?
The Washington police offers are getting an $8,500 raise effective Jan. 20.
The oldest building in Washington has been declared an historic landmark. What is that building and when was it built?
Gottfried’s Cabin Gast Haus, 124 Jefferson St. has been named an historic local landmark. It was built in 1834.
In the story titled “Mr. Eads’ Bridge,” what appears to have happened to Becky?
Becky seems to have traveled back in time.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!