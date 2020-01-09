This year marks The Missourian’s 10th annual regional spelling competition! The Bee 2020 will be held on Saturday, May 2. The Bee is organized by The Missourian, sponsored by hth companies, and hosted by East Central College in Union.
Area schools will send their school spelling bee champion to compete in The Bee. Schools hold independent bees throughout the winter to select the top speller to represent them at The Bee.
The Missourian initiated The Bee in 2011 to offer students in grades four through eight incentives to improve their spelling skills, and to provide area schools an opportunity to advance a student to a regional competition at no cost to the school.
"Tips to Better Spelling," a resource for spellers and a study guide to The Bee, will publish in the Jan. 11-12 weekend Missourian and will be distributed to all schools registered to participate in The Bee.
The Bee competition is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. Watch The Missourian for an ad recognizing the school spelling champions prior to The Bee.