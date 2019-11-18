Congratulations to Josie K., a 7th-grade student at St. Gertrude School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Josie was selected in a random drawing from all entries this week – and she had the correct answers! See them below. Josie wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
What is at the top of the list to be funded this year from the Washington capital improvement sales tax?
The first phase in an new Aquatics Complex.
How much food is collected in the area Boy Scouts Scouting for Food collection that kicked off Saturday?
Last year, Scouting for Food gathered 1.9 million items of food, which provided more than 1 million meals to those in need.
According to the Newspaper In Education feature “Be a Habitat Hero,” what happened to Turkeys in the early 1900s?
In the early 1900s, forests were cut for lumber, overgrazed and burned so the once abundant turkeys became endangered because of their destroyed habitat. Thanks to a 1950s restoration project, turkeys are once again abundant!